MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 member states on Sunday said that they are "deeply concerned" over the current humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray following the recent conflict in the region.

"We are deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region and reports of an unfolding major humanitarian tragedy, including potentially hundreds of thousands in famine conditions. We condemn ongoing atrocities, including widespread sexual violence," G7 leaders said in a communique.

The G7 leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Ethiopian government forces from Tigray. The heads of state also urged all parties in Ethiopia to pursue a "credible political process.

"

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said on Friday that as many as 33,000 children in Tigray are at risk of dying from severe malnutrition and dehydration following the recent conflict.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militias.

The conflict created widespread food insecurity in Tigray and led to the displacement of more than one million people, according to estimates.