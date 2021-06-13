UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Leaders 'Deeply Concerned' Over Humanitarian Situation In Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

G7 Leaders 'Deeply Concerned' Over Humanitarian Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 member states on Sunday said that they are "deeply concerned" over the current humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray following the recent conflict in the region.

"We are deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region and reports of an unfolding major humanitarian tragedy, including potentially hundreds of thousands in famine conditions. We condemn ongoing atrocities, including widespread sexual violence," G7 leaders said in a communique.

The G7 leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Ethiopian government forces from Tigray. The heads of state also urged all parties in Ethiopia to pursue a "credible political process.

"

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said on Friday that as many as 33,000 children in Tigray are at risk of dying from severe malnutrition and dehydration following the recent conflict.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militias.

The conflict created widespread food insecurity in Tigray and led to the displacement of more than one million people, according to estimates.

Related Topics

Ethiopia November Sunday 2020 All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

21 minutes ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.