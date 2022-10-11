G7 Leaders 'Deeply Troubled' by Deliberate Damage to Nord Stream Pipelines - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) said on Tuesday that they are "deeply troubled" by the deliberate damage caused to Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and welcome the ongoing investigations into the matter.

"We are deeply troubled by the deliberate damage to the Nordstream pipelines in international waters in the Baltic Sea and strongly condemn any deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure," the G7 said in a joint statement. "We welcome ongoing investigations."

The leaders of the G7 held a virtual meeting earlier in the day in response to Russia's most intense missile strikes in months on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Russia launched the strikes in retaliation for what is believed to be a Ukrainian attack last Saturday on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.