UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Leaders Discussed Possible Return To G8 Format With Russia's Participation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:20 AM

G7 Leaders Discussed Possible Return to G8 Format With Russia's Participation - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Leaders of G7 countries discussed possible return to the G8 format with the participation of Russia on the first day of a summit in the French city of Biarritz, the Kyodo agency reported on Sunday, citing sources in Japanese government.

The exact content of the conversation is undisclosed, the agency's sources said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be G8. While some countries, like Japan, are open to the idea, others, like Canada, remain stridently opposed to it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his country saw any form of dialogue with G7 nations as useful.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014 but was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 have accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and introduced sanctions on Russia as a result. Recently, more and more members of the Western political establishment have begun questioning the wisdom of antagonizing Russia and refusing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Trump Biarritz Vladimir Putin Japan United States Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

6 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

7 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

7 hours ago

Valverde wants more from Griezmann as Messi doubtf ..

7 hours ago

Qasim hails Sindh Cabinet for approval of Special ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.