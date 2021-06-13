UrduPoint.com
G7 Leaders Express Interest In 'Stable' Relationship With Russia - Joint Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 nations have reaffirmed their interest in "stable and predictable" relations with Russia.

"We reiterate our interest in stable and predictable relations with Russia, and will continue to engage where there are areas of mutual interest.

We reaffirm our call on Russia to stop its destabilising behaviour and malign activities, including its interference in other countries' democratic systems, and to fulfil its international human rights obligations and commitments," the leaders said in a joint communique.

More Stories From World

