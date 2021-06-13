MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 countries will donate over one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the lowest-income economies, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"I'm very pleased to announce that this weekend, leaders have pledged over 1 billion doses, either directly or through funding to COVAX, that includes 100 million from the UK, to the world's poorest countries, which is another big step towards vaccinating the world," Johnson told a press conference at the end of the G7 summit.