G7 Leaders Pledge to Remove Forced Labor From Global Supply Chains - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 nations have agreed to remove forced labor from global supply chains, and ensure that human rights and international labor standards are upheld, the White House said on Sunday.

"Leaders agreed on the importance of upholding human rights and of international labor standards, and committed to protect individuals from forced labor.

We welcome the commitment of our G7 partners to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor," the White House statement read.

The White House also mentioned goods produced by alleged human rights victims in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The United States has pushed to restrict the import of goods allegedly produced by forced laborers in Xinjiang, although the Chinese government has denied all accusations of abuse in the Xinjiang region.