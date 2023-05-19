G7 Leaders Say Russia, China Should Engage Substantively in Nuclear Arms Forums

The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies said Friday that Russia and China should adhere to their commitments under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and engage substantively in efforts to enforce nuclear control regimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies said Friday that Russia and China should adhere to their commitments under the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and engage substantively in efforts to enforce nuclear control regimes.

The allies said in the communique after a meeting in Hiroshima, the site of US nuclear bombings in 1945, that the NPT treaty must be upheld "as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy."

"We call on China and Russia to engage substantively in relevant multilateral and bilateral forums, in line with their obligations under the NPT," the joint statement read.

The seven demanded that Russia return to full implementation of the NPT and criticized China's perceived build-up of its nuclear arsenal "without transparency nor meaningful dialogue" as a threat to global and regional stability.

Russia suspended its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States in February, arguing that Washington wanted it to fulfill its obligations unconditionally while being arbitrary about its own commitments. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that Russia would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without handing over nuclear controls to Minsk.