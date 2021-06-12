G7 Leaders Set to Agree New Declaration on Public Health Measures on Day 2 of Summit - UK

The leaders of the G7 countries are set to agree on a new declaration covering public health measures as part of efforts to prevent the outbreak of another infectious disease pandemic in the future, the UK government, which is hosting the ongoing G7 summit, said on Saturda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 countries are set to agree on a new declaration covering public health measures as part of efforts to prevent the outbreak of another infectious disease pandemic in the future, the UK government, which is hosting the ongoing G7 summit, said on Saturday.

"G7 leaders will commit to using all their resources to prevent a global pandemic from ever happening again when they meet in Cornwall today (Saturday). The world's leading democracies are expected to agree the 'Carbis Bay Declaration', an historic statement setting out a series of concrete commitments to prevent any repeat of the human and economic devastation wreaked by coronavirus," the government said in a press release.

The declaration includes commitments to drastically reduce the time needed to develop and license vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days. It also includes targets to boost global disease tracking and genome sequencing capacity, along with a pledge to reform and strengthen the World Health Organization.

"The #CarbisBayDeclaration marks a proud and historic moment for us all. Under this agreement, the world's leading democracies will commit to preventing a global pandemic from ever happening again, ensuring the devastation caused by COVID-19 is never repeated," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. Opening the first session, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the international community should "learn the lessons" from the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster resiliency and preparedness.

G7 leaders are also expected to agree at the Carbis Bay summit to donate 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries, the UK government said on Friday.