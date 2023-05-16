G7 Leaders Set to Agree to 'Concrete Action' to Further Isolate Russia - Kirby

The leaders of the G7 are slated to discuss concrete ways to isolate Russia further during the meeting in Japan this week, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The leaders of the G7 are slated to discuss concrete ways to isolate Russia further during the meeting in Japan this week, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 15 months the G7 has stood in solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia's invasion, rallying the world to support Ukraine and cutting Putin off from the key technologies and financing around the globe.

That solidarity with Ukraine is even stronger now than it was last year. And you will see concrete action to further isolate Russia and weaken its ability to wage its war," Kirby said during a press conference.