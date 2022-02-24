MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The leaders of the G7 strongly condemned Russia's special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, according to a joint statement circulated by the German Cabinet following the G7 summit on Thursday.

The G7 countries also condemned the participation of Belarus in the operation and called on Minsk to adhere to its international obligations.

The leaders further expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine. They said that using the crisis to change the country's borders is unjustified and will negatively affect the security of all Euro-Atlantic partners.

Additionally, the G7 countries welcomed the effective coordination of major energy suppliers to guarantee uninterrupted deliveries and to take appropriate measures in event of disruptions.