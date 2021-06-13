G7 Leaders Target Carbon Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 At Latest - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 countries are hoping to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest, according to a communique published after the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday.

"As G7 members, we all reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement and to strengthening and accelerating its implementation through robust national policies and 13 measures and scaled up international cooperation. To this end we collectively commit to ambitious and accelerated efforts to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible and by 2050 at the latest," the document read.

The G7 countries will also set more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 as part of efforts to speed up the process of reaching net zero, leaders said, adding that power systems should also be decarbonized.

"Domestically, we commit to achieve an overwhelmingly decarbonised power system in the 2030s and to actions to accelerate this," the communique read.

The G7 leaders also pledged to mobilize $100 billion annually to help lower-income countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, according to the communique.

"We recognise the particular challenges of financing the transition to net zero economies poses for developing countries and stand by our bilateral and multilateral commitments to support these partners ... We reaffirm the collective developed country goal to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year from public and private sources, through to 2025 in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation," leaders said.

The G7 summit was held in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Cornwall, from Friday through Sunday.