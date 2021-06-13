UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Leaders Target Carbon Net-Zero Emissions By 2050 At Latest - Communique

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

G7 Leaders Target Carbon Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 At Latest - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 countries are hoping to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest, according to a communique published after the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday.

"As G7 members, we all reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement and to strengthening and accelerating its implementation through robust national policies and 13 measures and scaled up international cooperation. To this end we collectively commit to ambitious and accelerated efforts to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible and by 2050 at the latest," the document read.

The G7 countries will also set more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 as part of efforts to speed up the process of reaching net zero, leaders said, adding that power systems should also be decarbonized.

"Domestically, we commit to achieve an overwhelmingly decarbonised power system in the 2030s and to actions to accelerate this," the communique read.

The G7 leaders also pledged to mobilize $100 billion annually to help lower-income countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, according to the communique.

"We recognise the particular challenges of financing the transition to net zero economies poses for developing countries and stand by our bilateral and multilateral commitments to support these partners ... We reaffirm the collective developed country goal to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year from public and private sources, through to 2025 in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation," leaders said.

The G7 summit was held in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Cornwall, from Friday through Sunday

Related Topics

Cornwall Paris Gas Sunday All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

1 hour ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.