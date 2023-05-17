UrduPoint.com

G7 Leaders to Discuss Challenges Posed by People's Republic of China Next Week-White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The G7 leaders, who will meet in Japan over the weekend, are slated to discuss challenges posed by the People's Republic of China as part of an effort to take a unified stance on managing competition with Beijing, White House Spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The PRC and managing that competition with them, as well as dealing with the full scope of challenges that the PRC presents in the Indo-Pacific region will absolutely be on the agenda for the G7," said Kirby during a press briefing at the White House.

Kirby added that we can expect to see the leaders of the G7 arrive at a common mindset about how to deal with the challenges presented by the People's Republic of China.

The Summit, which runs from May 19 to May 21 in Hiroshima, will also feature talks centered around how the seven economies will work jointly to counter coercive economic tactics, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, said Kirby.

