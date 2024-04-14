G7 Leaders To Discuss Iranian Strikes: Italy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Leaders from the G7 will hold a video conference later Sunday to discuss the Iranian strikes on Israel, Italy -- which holds the rotating presidency of the group of developed nations -- said.
"The Italian presidency of the G7 has summoned G7 leaders for a video conference early this afternoon", the government said.
The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.
The operation late Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israeli territory.
Over the last two weeks, Iranian authorities repeatedly vowed to "punish" Israel after the death of seven Guards including two generals of the Quds Force in an attack that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.
