Open Menu

G7 Leaders To Discuss Iranian Strikes: Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

G7 leaders to discuss Iranian strikes: Italy

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Leaders from the G7 will hold a video conference later Sunday to discuss the Iranian strikes on Israel, Italy -- which holds the rotating presidency of the group of developed nations -- said.

"The Italian presidency of the G7 has summoned G7 leaders for a video conference early this afternoon", the government said.

The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

The operation late Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israeli territory.

Over the last two weeks, Iranian authorities repeatedly vowed to "punish" Israel after the death of seven Guards including two generals of the Quds Force in an attack that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Iran has blamed Israel for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Iran Canada France Damascus Germany Italy Japan United States April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

16 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

16 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

16 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

16 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

16 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

16 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

16 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

16 hours ago

More Stories From World