G7 Leaders To Gather For Urgent Talks On Afghanistan Tuesday - Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The leaders of G7 countries will have urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan on August 24, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Later on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the participation of US President Joe Biden in the virtual meeting, adding that the talks will revolve around evacuation of Americans and "vulnerable" Afghans and humanitarian assistance for refugees.

Earlier in the day, Johnson's office said that the UK prime minister and UN chief Antonio Guterres had held a phone conversation devoted to Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and in Russia) last week and saw the collapse of the civilian government.

