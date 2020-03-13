UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Leaders To Host Video Conference On Monday To Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

G7 Leaders to Host Video Conference on Monday to Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The leaders of the G7 will hold an emergency meeting via video link on Monday to discuss measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

"Following my call with @realDonaldTrump and all G7 leaders, we agreed to organize an extraordinary Leaders Summit by videoconference on Monday on Covid-19. We will coordinate research efforts on a vaccine and treatments, and work on an economic and financial response," the French president wrote on Twitter.

The US State Department on Wednesday also announced that an upcoming G7 ministerial meeting, initially scheduled to be held in the city of Pittsburgh on March 24-25, will also be held by video conference.

On March 3, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza during a teleconference with his G7 counterparts urged countries to share all relevant scientific information related to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic and has called for international solidarity to tackle the outbreak.

As of Friday, approximately 26,500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in G7 countries, according to the health ministries of their respective countries. More than half of these cases have been reported in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Related Topics

World Europe Twitter Pittsburgh Italy March All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU officers deploy on Greek border to slow migrant ..

3 minutes ago

Senior US Trade Delegation Plans to Visit Minsk La ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow plans coronavirus medical centre on Chinese ..

3 minutes ago

US Weight Support for Energy Producers Amid Lower ..

3 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over viru ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuanian Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.