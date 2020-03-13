G7 Leaders to Host Video Conference on Monday to Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The leaders of the G7 will hold an emergency meeting via video link on Monday to discuss measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

"Following my call with @realDonaldTrump and all G7 leaders, we agreed to organize an extraordinary Leaders Summit by videoconference on Monday on Covid-19. We will coordinate research efforts on a vaccine and treatments, and work on an economic and financial response," the French president wrote on Twitter.

The US State Department on Wednesday also announced that an upcoming G7 ministerial meeting, initially scheduled to be held in the city of Pittsburgh on March 24-25, will also be held by video conference.

On March 3, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza during a teleconference with his G7 counterparts urged countries to share all relevant scientific information related to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic and has called for international solidarity to tackle the outbreak.

As of Friday, approximately 26,500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in G7 countries, according to the health ministries of their respective countries. More than half of these cases have been reported in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.