G7 Leaders Will Discuss Ukraine, China, Artificial Intelligence - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The G7 leaders plan to discuss topics related to the conflict in Ukraine, China, and artificial intelligence during the summit in Japan this weekend, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"The war in Ukraine ... looms large and will be a significant topic of conversation," Sullivan told reporters. "There will be discussions about the state of play on the battlefield. There'll be discussions about the state of play on sanctions and the steps that the G7 will collectively commit to on enforcement, in particular making sure that we're shutting down evasion networks, closing loopholes in the sanctions so that the impact is amplified and magnified in the months ahead."

The United States plans to announce a new package of sanctions to address the enforcement issues with Ukraine-related sanctions, Sullivan added.

Moreover, G7 leaders will also talk about reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, which includes economic and humanitarian support, Sullivan said.

G7 leaders will also discuss issues concerning the deployment of clean energy technologies around the world and diversifying secure supply chains for critical minerals and more, according to Sullivan.

China will also come up in discussions among the G7 leaders to address common concerns and issues over Beijing's policies and practices, Sullivan said.

Sullivan further said that artificial intelligence will also be a substantial topic of conversation at the summit. Biden, Sullivan said, will report on his administration's efforts to ensure that the United Stats is helping facilitate the opportunities of artificial intelligence while managing the risks in a responsible way.