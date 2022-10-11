G7 Leaders Will Provide Support to Ukraine for 'As Long As It Takes' - Joint Statement

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday held and emergency meeting and reassured Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they will continue providing his country with military, financial and other support "for as long as it takes" amid Russia's special military operation there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday held and emergency meeting and reassured Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they will continue providing his country with military, financial and other support "for as long as it takes" amid Russia's special military operation there.

"We reassured President Zelenskyy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the G7 said in a joint statement. "W will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."