G7 Making Progress on Russian Oil Cap, Will Align on Rollout of EU Sanctions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries are making progress on the Russian oil cap plan and intend to implement it simultaneously with the rollout of the European Union's sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, the G7 Finance Ministers said on Wednesday.

"We welcome that Australia has joined the price cap coalition," the G7 Finance Ministers said in a joint statement. "We confirm that the coalition has made significant progress on all key aspects since its inception in September and is continuing to work to align implementation with the timeline of related measures within the EU's sixth sanctions package."