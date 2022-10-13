UrduPoint.com

G7 Making Progress On Russian Oil Cap, Will Align On Rollout Of EU Sanctions - Statement

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

G7 Making Progress on Russian Oil Cap, Will Align on Rollout of EU Sanctions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) countries are making progress on the Russian oil cap plan and intend to implement it simultaneously with the rollout of the European Union's sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, the G7 Finance Ministers said on Wednesday.

"We welcome that Australia has joined the price cap coalition," the G7 Finance Ministers said in a joint statement. "We confirm that the coalition has made significant progress on all key aspects since its inception in September and is continuing to work to align implementation with the timeline of related measures within the EU's sixth sanctions package."

Related Topics

Australia Russia European Union Oil Progress Price September All

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

18 minutes ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

18 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

18 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

18 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.