G7 Member Countries Committed To Full Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula - Macron
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:14 PM
The G7 members are committed to full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference following the Biarritz summit on Monday
"On North Korea, we also held talks today in the G7 format.
And we would like to recall the G7's commitment to a solution that, through negotiations, will allow us to come to a complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the peninsula," Macron said.