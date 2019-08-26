UrduPoint.com
G7 Member Countries Committed To Full Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula - Macron

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:14 PM

The G7 members are committed to full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference following the Biarritz summit on Monday

BIARRITZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The G7 members are committed to full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference following the Biarritz summit on Monday.

"On North Korea, we also held talks today in the G7 format.

And we would like to recall the G7's commitment to a solution that, through negotiations, will allow us to come to a complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the peninsula," Macron said.

