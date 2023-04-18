G7 Member States Note Increased Threats to Stability in Afghanistan -Ministerial Statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 member states note with concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after their meeting in Japan.

"We note with grave concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan and the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation.

We express our strongest opposition to the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) increasing restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms. In particular, we condemn the Taliban's systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls and discrimination against the members of religious and ethnic minorities," according to the statement.

The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.