G7 Ministerial in US to Be Held Via Teleconference Due to Coronavirus - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United States decided to host G7 ministerial by teleconference instead of in-person gathering amid the coronavirus fears, the State Department announced on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the United States has decided to host the upcoming G7 ministerial virtually by video teleconference instead of gathering in Pittsburgh, March 24-25," the statement said.