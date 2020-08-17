UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Ministers Discuss Support For Lebanon, COVID-19 Responses - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

G7 Ministers Discuss Support for Lebanon, COVID-19 Responses - Treasury

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations discussed on Monday support for Lebanon and coronavirus vaccine development efforts, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations discussed on Monday support for Lebanon and coronavirus vaccine development efforts, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday.

"The G7 Finance Ministries remain in regular contact and continue to coordinate on timely and effective actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Mnuchin said after hosting talks with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Commission, the Eurogroup, the IMF, and the World Bank. "They emphasized the importance of support for the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, particularly related to low income countries. They also discussed country issues, including support for the people of Lebanon."

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Canada France Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan Lebanon From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Our priorities are the development of a digital ec ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Pipe Maker TMK Applies for Delisting From ..

5 minutes ago

NATO Does Not Threaten Belarus, Supports Its Indep ..

1 hour ago

US Sanctions on 4 Ugandans Over Adoption Scam - Tr ..

1 hour ago

Yale University Medical School Launches Phase 3 Tr ..

1 hour ago

Number of Belarusians in Hospital After Protests C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.