G7 Ministers Discuss Support for Lebanon, COVID-19 Responses - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations discussed on Monday support for Lebanon and coronavirus vaccine development efforts, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement on Monday.

"The G7 Finance Ministries remain in regular contact and continue to coordinate on timely and effective actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Mnuchin said after hosting talks with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Commission, the Eurogroup, the IMF, and the World Bank. "They emphasized the importance of support for the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, particularly related to low income countries. They also discussed country issues, including support for the people of Lebanon."