G7 Ministers Discuss Ways To Accelerate Economic Activity After COVID-19 - US Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

G7 Ministers Discuss Ways to Accelerate Economic Activity After COVID-19 - US Treasury

G7 Finance Ministers have discussed ways to accelerate economic activity after the reopening of economies shuttered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US Treasury said in a statement after their telephone conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) G7 Finance Ministers have discussed ways to accelerate economic activity after the reopening of economies shuttered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US Treasury said in a statement after their telephone conference on Thursday.

"The Finance Ministers discussed domestic and international economic responses underway, strategies to accelerate economic activity once our economies begin reopening, in line with necessary health and safety measures," the US Treasury said.

More Stories From World

