G7 Ministers Express 'Grave Concern' Over Electoral Changes In Hong Kong - Joint Statement

Sat 13th March 2021

G7 Ministers Express 'Grave Concern' Over Electoral Changes in Hong Kong - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The top diplomats of the G7 group of countries issued a joint statement in which they expressed "grave concerns" about the electoral changes in Hong Kong.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in expressing our grave concern at the Chinese authorities' decision to fundamentally erode the democratic elements of the electoral system in Hong Kong," the statement said on Friday. "Such a decision strongly indicates that the authorities in mainland China are determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong."

On Thursday, the National People's Congress of China adopted a resolution at the final parliamentary session with 2,895 votes in favor of an electoral reform package in Hong Kong and just one abstention.

In a statement published on the Hong Kong government's website, regional Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Beijing implemented the initiative to adjust Hong Kong's electoral system in accordance with the One Country, Two Systems principle.

The G7 ministers said the package of changes combined with mass arrests of pro-democracy activists and politicians, undermines Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy under the One Country, Two Systems principle.

"The package will also stifle political pluralism, contrary to the aim of moving towards universal suffrage as set out in the Basic Law. Furthermore, the changes will reduce freedom of speech, which is a right guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the statement said.

The G7 ministers urged China to act in accordance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration, restore confidence in Hong Kong's political institutions and end the oppression of those who promote democratic values and the defense of rights and freedoms, the statement added.

