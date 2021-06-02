G7 Ministers Pledge to Take Measures to Tackle Corruption - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The G7 countries, in tandem with the High Representative of the European Union, vowed to adopt strong measures aimed at tackling corruption, a joint statement released on Wednesday said.

"As the G7, we will work to ensure there are strong measures in place to prevent corruption and other forms of illicit finance to protect our financial centres and deny safe haven to the proceeds of crime," the statement said. "We will support other countries' efforts to do the same, including anti-corruption safeguards and transparency mechanisms in the delivery of humanitarian aid to ensure that aid, required in times of natural disaster and other emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches intended beneficiaries."

The G7 ministers pledged to actively enforce both domestic and foreign bribery laws as well as ensure effective implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.

"As some of our financial centres and industries can attract corrupt actors and the proceeds of crime, we commit to strengthening international cooperation to deny safe haven to corrupt individuals and their ill-gotten gains, including through information sharing, and the appropriate use of sanctions and visa restrictions," the document added.

The statement went on to say that they commit to counter money laundering linked to foreign corruption and to recover proceeds of crime.

The statement by the G7 ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the United States, as well as the EU's top diplomat was made on the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption.

The ministers also stressed that they were anticipating the G7 ministerial meeting in September to discuss joint efforts to tackle corruption.