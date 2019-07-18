UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Ministers Reach Consensus On Taxing Digital Giants: France

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing digital giants: France

G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence

Chantilly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence.

Ministers "fully supported a two-pillar solution to be adopted by 2020", said a statement from France, which chairs the G20 this year.

"New rules should be developed to address new business models... allowing companies to do business in a territory without any physical presence."

Related Topics

Business France 2020 From

Recent Stories

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Art Council (LAC) organizes 13-day children ..

16 seconds ago

Pesticide dealer arrested in Faisalabad

18 seconds ago

Top political adviser stresses ethnic, religious a ..

20 seconds ago

Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: Interior ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Ass ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.