G7 Ministers Reach Consensus On Taxing Digital Giants: France
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:22 PM
Chantilly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence.
Ministers "fully supported a two-pillar solution to be adopted by 2020", said a statement from France, which chairs the G20 this year.
"New rules should be developed to address new business models... allowing companies to do business in a territory without any physical presence."