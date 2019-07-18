G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing digital giants: France

(@imziishan)

Chantilly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence.

Ministers "fully supported a two-pillar solution to be adopted by 2020", said a statement from France, which chairs the G20 this year.

"New rules should be developed to address new business models... allowing companies to do business in a territory without any physical presence."