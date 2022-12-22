UrduPoint.com

G7 Ministers To Discuss Ukraine Via Video Conference Dec 22 - Japanese Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM

G7 Ministers to Discuss Ukraine Via Video Conference Dec 22 - Japanese Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers will hold a meeting via video conference on December 22 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and exchange views on future response measures, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"At about 21:30 (12:30 p.m.

GMT) on December 22, for about an hour, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states will meet via video conference, with (Japanese) Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi participating," the ministry said.

During the upcoming meeting, the sides "plan to share their understanding of the situation in Ukraine, exchange views on future response measures and reaffirm the countries' cooperation in G7."

