UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Ministers Urge Private Sector Debt Relief For Poorest Nations

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

G7 ministers urge private sector debt relief for poorest nations

G7 finance ministers on Friday reiterated their call for private lenders to participate in a debt suspension program for the poorest nations that was announced in April as the coronavirus attacked global economies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :G7 finance ministers on Friday reiterated their call for private lenders to participate in a debt suspension program for the poorest nations that was announced in April as the coronavirus attacked global economies.

"We reiterate our call for private creditors to implement the DSSI on a voluntary basis when requested by eligible borrowers," the bloc said in a statement released by the US Treasury, referring to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 had earlier in the year endorsed an immediate one-year debt suspension for the poorest countries, which are particularly vulnerable to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Friday statement from the seven most-industrialized nations -- the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- supported extending this initiative, known as DDSI.

Related Topics

Canada France Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan United States April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court appoints Dr Aamir Khalil as a ..

52 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks world's attention towards ..

55 seconds ago

Pope Francis Expresses Hope in UNGA Speech NPT Con ..

58 seconds ago

'Historical Guarantors' of Peace Treaties Now Cons ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic Makes EU 'Tenfold' More Determined to Mov ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.