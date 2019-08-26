UrduPoint.com
G7 Must Decide On Issue Of Russia Returning To Forum - UN Chief Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

G7 Must Decide on Issue of Russia Returning to Forum - UN Chief Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) It is up to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations to decide whether Russia rejoins their group, United Nations Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press conference on Monday.

"That decision is for the G7 to make," Dujarric said when asked about the prospect of Russia rejoining.

During his press conference in the follow up of the third day of the G7 summit in Biarritz earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he would "certainly" invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to next year's meeting.

Trump also commented on recent statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow had never asked to return to the G8 by saying that it would be better for Russia to be "inside than outside.

" Trump went on to suggest that Russia would likely accept the invitation.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014, but was then reduced to G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 nations have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and as a result introduced sanctions. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the domestic affairs of Ukraine or any other foreign state.

