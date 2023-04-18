G7 Nations Agree to Assess Measures to Reduce Dependence on Russian Nuclear Energy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) on Tuesday reiterated their intention to assess the measures of reducing the dependence on Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and advocated the introduction of clean energy to prevent any country from using energy exports for "geopolitical coercion."

"We reiterate the intention of the G7 leaders to assess measures to reduce dependence on Russian goods related to peaceful nuclear energy, as well as to support countries that seek to diversify their supplies," the statement read.

The document also said that the G7 states intend to introduce clean energy to prevent "any country from using energy exports for geopolitical coercion" and reaffirmed their intention to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025 as well as to tackle the issue of biodiversity loss by 2030.

The G7 ministerial meeting was held from April 16-18 in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.