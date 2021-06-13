G7 Nations Back Normandy Format to Secure Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 nations have reiterated their support for the Normandy Format to secure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in eastern Ukraine.

"We affirm our support for the Normandy Process to secure the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and call on Russia and the armed formations it backs to engage constructively and recommit to the ceasefire.

We reaffirm our efforts to strengthen Ukraine's democracy and institutions, encouraging further progress on reform," the G7 leaders said in a joint communique.