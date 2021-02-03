UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Nations Condemn Military Coup In Myanmar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:34 PM

G7 Nations Condemn Military Coup in Myanmar

G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative on Wednesday issued a joint statement in condemnation of the recent military coup in Myanmar and called for the restoration of the civilian government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative on Wednesday issued a joint statement in condemnation of the recent military coup in Myanmar and called for the restoration of the civilian government.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning the military coup in Myanmar," the statement, shared by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, read.

The G7 and the EU also called for the release of Myanmar's state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials who were placed under house arrest.

"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law. The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity," the statement read.

In addition, the top G7 diplomats said that restrictions on information flows imposed by the military are "deeply concerning." The G7 added that it stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and "wants to see a democratic future" in the country.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained Suu Kyi, Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military also said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, condemned the military coup and called for the urgent release of all detainees.

Related Topics

Election Condemnation Parliament Canada Democracy France European Union Germany San Italy United Kingdom Myanmar Japan United States November All Government Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Navalny Situation Is Unlikely to Have ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah oil products stocks climb across board fo ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,977 new COVID-19 cases, 4,075 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Reject Hadi's Appointm ..

1 minute ago

'I'm not playing' - Kyrgios rants over time violat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.