G7 Nations Condemn Russia For 'Use Of Information Manipulation' To Gain Support

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

G7 Nations Condemn Russia for 'Use of Information Manipulation' to Gain Support

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Top diplomats of G7 countries on Tuesday denounced Russia for "use of information manipulation" in a bid to garner support amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"We remain concerned by the increasing threats to our nations, economies and societies posed by foreign interference activities including disinformation, which aim to disrupt our democratic processes, destabilize our societies, endanger our people, and undermine our institutions and shared values.

.. We strongly condemn the widespread use of information manipulation and disinformation by Russia in order to gain support," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in the Japanese town of Karuizawa.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The sides to the conflict have been accusing each other of spreading false information on casualties, weapon supplies and other aspects.

