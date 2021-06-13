MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 countries should show the benefits of democracy and freedom to the whole world, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"It's not good enough for us to just rest on our laurels and talk about how important those values are.

This isn't about imposing our values on the rest of the world. What we as the G7 need to do is demonstrate the benefits of democracy and freedom and human rights to the rest of the world," Johnson told reporters on the final day of the G7 summit.