G7 Nations To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants By End-2021: Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:02 PM

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" their electricity supplies in the 2030s

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" their electricity supplies in the 2030s.

"The G7 agree that further investments worldwide in coal-fired power generation must stop now, as they are not compatible with the goal of keeping to the 1.5 degree" Celsius warming limit, the German environment ministry said in a statement.

