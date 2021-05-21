G7 nations to end state financing for coal power plants by end-2021: Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" their electricity supplies in the 2030s.

"The G7 agree that further investments worldwide in coal-fired power generation must stop now, as they are not compatible with the goal of keeping to the 1.5 degree" Celsius warming limit, the German environment ministry said in a statement.