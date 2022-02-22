G7 Nations to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Donbas Recognition - Ottawa

The top diplomats of G7 countries agreed on Tuesday morning to introduce sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Melanie Joly, the Canadian minister of foreign affairs, said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The top diplomats of G7 countries agreed on Tuesday morning to introduce sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Melanie Joly, the Canadian minister of foreign affairs, said.

"The G7 foreign ministers met this morning to discuss Russia's blatant disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty," Joly said. "We are united in our resolve to support Ukraine and will be imposing sanctions against Russia for these actions."