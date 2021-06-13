UrduPoint.com
G7 Nations Urge Afghanistan To Reduce Violence, Fully Engage In Peace Process - Communique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

G7 Nations Urge Afghanistan to Reduce Violence, Fully Engage in Peace Process - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Group of Seven (G7), consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, urged the Afghan warring sides to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

"We call on all Afghan parties to reduce violence and agree on steps that enable the successful implementation of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully with the peace process.

In Afghanistan, a sustainable, inclusive political settlement is the only way to achieve a just and durable peace that benefits all Afghans," the G7 leaders said in a joint communique.

"We are determined to maintain our support for the Afghan government to address the country's urgent security and humanitarian needs, and to help the people of Afghanistan, including women, young people and minority groups, as they seek to preserve hard-won rights and freedoms," the communique read.

