G7 Nations Urge Myanmar to Return to Democratic Path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) on Tuesday condemned the activities of the Myanmar military government and called for a cessation of violence and the country's return to a democratic path.

"We continue to strongly condemn the military coup in Myanmar, remain deeply concerned about the deteriorating security, humanitarian, human rights, and political situation, and express our solidarity with its people ... We call on the Myanmar military to immediately cease all violence, release all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained, and return the country to a genuinely democratic path," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also condemned the exclusion of 40 Myanmar political parties, including the National League for Democracy, from the political process by the country's military authorities, according to the statement.

"The Myanmar military should create an environment for inclusive and peaceful dialogue, which includes all relevant stakeholders in the country," the document also said.

The top diplomats reaffirmed their support to ASEAN in its peaceful efforts to realize the Five-Point Consensus adopted in April 2021, providing for peace negotiations and humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar people, it added.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.