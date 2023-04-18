UrduPoint.com

G7 Nations Urge Myanmar To Return To Democratic Path

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

G7 Nations Urge Myanmar to Return to Democratic Path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) on Tuesday condemned the activities of the Myanmar military government and called for a cessation of violence and the country's return to a democratic path.

"We continue to strongly condemn the military coup in Myanmar, remain deeply concerned about the deteriorating security, humanitarian, human rights, and political situation, and express our solidarity with its people ... We call on the Myanmar military to immediately cease all violence, release all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained, and return the country to a genuinely democratic path," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also condemned the exclusion of 40 Myanmar political parties, including the National League for Democracy, from the political process by the country's military authorities, according to the statement.

"The Myanmar military should create an environment for inclusive and peaceful dialogue, which includes all relevant stakeholders in the country," the document also said.

The top diplomats reaffirmed their support to ASEAN in its peaceful efforts to realize the Five-Point Consensus adopted in April 2021, providing for peace negotiations and humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar people, it added.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.

Related Topics

Police Democracy Myanmar February April All From Government Top Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

28 minutes ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

28 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

28 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.