G7 Observers to Become Legitimate Targets for Russian Military if Sent to Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) "Observers" of the G7 countries will become legitimate targets for the Russian military should they be sent to Ukraine, a source in Moscow has told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on G7 countries to deploy international observers on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to monitor the security situation.

"If the G7 countries, which are already taking part in the conflict by providing Kiev with arms, intelligence, and warfare guidance, and training Ukrainian fighters, if they respond positively to Zelenskyy's request to send observers to Ukraine, it will permanently consolidate their status as a party to the conflict and make the so-called observers legitimate military targets," the source said.