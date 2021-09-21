UrduPoint.com

G7 Offers On Russia, China Confirm Association No Longer Relevant - Russia's Patrushev

The G7 proposal to involve Russia and China in resolving security issues in Central Asia confirms that this association has lost its relevance, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

"With their proposal to involve China and Russia in resolving security issues in Central Asia, the G7 countries confirmed the fact that this association is just a club for discussions.

More precisely, for discussions conducted under strict control of Washington," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

The Russian security council chief expressed the belief that the G7 format "lost its relevance."

"Russia participates only in international structures and clubs that solve real problems, that prioritize the principle of equality, those where alien standards and rules of conduct are not imposed on anyone," Patrushev added.

