G7 On Mercer Street Attack: Iran's Behavior Threatens International Peace And Security

The G7 Foreign Ministers on Friday condemned a recent attack on the Mercer Street vessel and said that evidence points to Iran's involvement in the incident, adding that Tehran's behavior threatens international peace and security

"We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman on 29 July, which killed a British and a Romanian national. This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law. All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," the G7 ministers said in a statement.

The G7 added that Iran's behavior, "alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security".

