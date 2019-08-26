G7 Participants Did Not Reach Consensus On Inviting Russia - Macron
The G7 leaders were unable, during the Biarritz summit, to reach consensus on inviting Russia to rejoin the club, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the summit on Monday
"Regarding Russia and the situation in Ukraine, we had a long discussion... It prevented a consensus on inviting Russia to our table," Macron said.
"The invitation to the negotiating table is a decision of the inviting country. But the transition from the G7 format to the G8 format must be supported unanimously," he said.