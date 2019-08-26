UrduPoint.com
G7 Participants Did Not Reach Consensus On Inviting Russia - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:49 PM

The G7 leaders were unable, during the Biarritz summit, to reach consensus on inviting Russia to rejoin the club, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the summit on Monday

BIARRITZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The G7 leaders were unable, during the Biarritz summit, to reach consensus on inviting Russia to rejoin the club, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the summit on Monday.

"Regarding Russia and the situation in Ukraine, we had a long discussion... It prevented a consensus on inviting Russia to our table," Macron said.

"The invitation to the negotiating table is a decision of the inviting country. But the transition from the G7 format to the G8 format must be supported unanimously," he said.

