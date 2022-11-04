G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States' partners from the Group of Seven (G7) nations strongly condemned the latest ballistic missile launches by North Korea and noted their destabilizing effect on the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"In our discussions on the DPRK (North Korea), the G7 partners strongly condemned the latest escalatory launch of ballistic missiles, and the destabilizing effects they're having in the region," Blinken said during a press briefing following a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted three missile test launches, one of which of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The range of its flight was determined to be 750 kilometers (466 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The ICBM launch is North Korea's seventh this year and it comes a day after Pyongyang fired at least 17 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

North Korea insists that its missile test launches are being carried out in response to what it calls provocations by South Korea, which has recently been conducting military exercises independently as well as jointly with the United States and Japan.