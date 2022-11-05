UrduPoint.com

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States' partners from the Group of Seven (G7) nations strongly condemned the latest ballistic missile launches by North Korea and noted their destabilizing effect on the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"In our discussions on the DPRK (North Korea), the G7 partners strongly condemned the latest escalatory launch of ballistic missiles, and the destabilizing effects they're having in the region," Blinken said during a press briefing following a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted three missile test launches, one of which of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The range of its flight was determined to be 750 kilometers (466 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The ICBM launch is North Korea's seventh this year and it comes a day after Pyongyang fired at least 17 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

North Korea insists that its missile test launches are being carried out in response to what it calls provocations by South Korea, which has recently been conducting military exercises independently as well as jointly with the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

11 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

11 minutes ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

23 minutes ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

23 minutes ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.