G7 Pledge To 'do Whatever It Takes' To Safeguard Economy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies on Monday pledged to use all their tools to safeguard the economy and help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Leaders of the G7 advanced economies on Monday pledged to use all their tools to safeguard the economy and help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in the G7 economies and to safeguard against downside risks," the leaders said in a statement following an emergency videoconference.

In addition, the leaders instructed their finance ministers to consult weekly to implement policy measures and "develop further timely and effective actions."

