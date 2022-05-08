G7 Pledges Continuous Military, Economic, Energy Support of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) will continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, as well as support its economic, energy and cyber security, G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"Today, we, the G7, reassured President Zelenskyy of our continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future, such that Ukraine can defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression," the statement read.

"To this end, we will pursue our ongoing military and defence assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security. We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security," the statement added.