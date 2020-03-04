G7 Pledges To Use All Appropriate Policy Tools To Mitigate COVID-19's Economic Impact
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:12 AM
"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said in a joint statement Tuesday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said in a joint statement Tuesday.