UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Pledges To Use All Appropriate Policy Tools To Mitigate COVID-19's Economic Impact

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:12 AM

G7 pledges to use all appropriate policy tools to mitigate COVID-19's economic impact

"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said in a joint statement Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Related Topics

Bank All

Recent Stories

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

1 minute ago

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

28 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

29 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.