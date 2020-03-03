G7 ready to use 'all appropriate policy tools' against coronavirus risk: statement

Top finance officials from the Group of Seven nations said Tuesday they were ready to use "all appropriate policy tools" to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak from damaging economic growth, following the rout on global stock markets last week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Top finance officials from the Group of Seven nations said Tuesday they were ready to use "all appropriate policy tools" to prevent the new coronavirus outbreak from damaging economic growth, following the rout on global stock markets last week.

"G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase," the group said after a conference call of finance ministers and central bankers.