G7 Reiterates Condemnation Of Russia's 'Irresponsible Nuclear Rhetoric' - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations on Tuesday released a joint statement in which they reiterated their condemnation of Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nation speech there is information that the United States is considering the possibility of conducting full-scale nuclear weapon tests and developing new types of nuclear weapons. Putin added that the Russian Defense Ministry must be ready to test Russia's nuclear weapons if the United States is the first to conduct such a test.

"We reiterate our condemnation of Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. It will not distract or dissuade us from supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary," the joint statement said.

The top diplomats of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the European Union also reiterated their overall "condemnation in the strongest possible terms of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Russia has sent mixed messages in its nuclear rhetoric, leaving the threat of nuclear tactics an ongoing concern in the conflict, they said.

