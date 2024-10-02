G7 says diplomatic solution still possible in Mideast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The G7 on Wednesday vowed to work together to reduce tensions in the middle East and said a diplomatic solution to prevent widening conflict "is still possible".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- whose country holds the G7 presidency this year -- called a telephone meeting of the body Wednesday to address the escalating Mideast crisis following Tuesday's direct attack on Israel by Iran.

"In a constantly evolving scenario, it was agreed to work together to promote a reduction of tensions at the regional level," said the statement released by the Italian government.

"In expressing strong concern for the escalation of these last hours, it was reiterated that a conflict on a regional scale is in no one's interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible," said the statement, which reiterated the G7's "firm condemnation" for Iran's attack against Israel.